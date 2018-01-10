Verdict in Cauvery water dispute in four weeks, says SC

The decades-old Cauvery dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka may finally come to an end after the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would pronounce its verdict on the matter in four weeks.

“Enough of confusion has been there for past two decades. Any forum can touch the matter after the verdict is delivered in the issue. We will give the verdict in four weeks,” PTI quoted a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud as saying.

Credit: indianexpress.com