Verizon Store Recently Opened in Houston’s Memorial City

HOUSTON: A new Verizon Wireless recently opened in Houston’s Memorial City. It is on Memorial City Way in Memorial City Mall near JCPenney. The new store location is owned and operated by Victra, the leading retailer of wireless products and services for Verizon Wireless known for its award-winning customer service experience.

The Memorial City, Houston store, like all of the more than 1,200 Victra stores across the country, offers a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage.

“We’ve experienced exponential growth over the past few years, and are excited to continue our momentum as we open new stores and provide exceptional service to even more Verizon customers. As always, our focus is connecting Verizon’s unparalleled network coverage and reliability with personalized and local service through our existing and expanding locations.”

Verizon is also bringing a new phone plan to Memorial City, rolling out later this month. It is called above-unlimited, which includes the unheard of global roaming and 500 gigabytes of Verizon cloud storage.

Victra is running a $1 million sweepstakes through the end of the year. The promotion features multiple chances to win prizes, including 350 $50 Victra gift cards, 50 $1,000 Victra gift cards, and one grand prize winner who will play for the chance to win the entire $1 million prize. Houston residents can enter the contest by visiting the local Victra store and checking in the sweepstakes website ( www.wishitwinitsweeps.com ).