Veteran actor Om Puri passes away, Bollywood mourns his demise

January 9, 2017
Veteran actor Om Puri has passed away, he was found dead at his Mumbai house on Friday morning. He was 66. As confirmed by his friends from the film fraternity+ the actor succumbed to a major heart attack.

Reportedly, Puri returned home on Thursday evening after a shoot. The door bell to his house at Lokhandwala’s Oakland Park residence went unanswered on Friday morning, following which his driver raised an alarm.

