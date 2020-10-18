VFS Global: New Indian Visa Service Provider in US

Houston: The Indian Consulate in Houston issued the following news release:

1. The existing service center of Cox & Kings Global Services (CKGS) located at 1001 Texas Avenue, Houston TX 77002 for providing outsourcing services for Visa, OCI, Renunciation, Passport and Global Entry Program (GEP) (Website: in.ckgs.us) will shut down its operations at close of business (1600 hours Central Standard Time) on Wednesday, 14 October, 2020.

In this context, the following may kindly be noted:

(i) Applicants can only submit applications on the CKGS website before the above deadline.

(ii) Applicants must ensure that their documents are shipped to CKGS with suitable pre-paid return envelopes in a manner to ensure it reaches CKGS by 1600 hours Central Standard Time on Friday, 16 October, 2020.

(iii) Any applications received after 1600 hours Central Standard Time on Friday, 16 October, 2020 will be returned to the applicants without processing.

(iv) Applicants must ensure that they receive back the processed documentation from CKGS as it will not be possible for CKGS or the Consulate to take care of any returned envelopes. The responsibility is that of the applicant.

3. With effect from 19 October, 2020 VFS Global, the new outsource service provider, takes over operations (expected from 02 November, 2020), the Consulate will provide direct limited services only in emergencies. Applicants residing in the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Nebraska, covered by the Consulate General of India, Houston, are advised to follow the instructions given below to avail emergencies services:

(i) Visa: Emergency visa to the eligible categories allowed to travel to India as per the advisories issued from time to time by the Government of India. Visa applicants are requested to send an email to: ‘visa.houston@mea.gov.in’ requesting for emergency visa. On receipt of the documentation checklist, applicants are requested to carefully go through the requirements relating to the different categories of visa before submitting their applications. The Consulate may request additional documentation in certain cases.

(ii) Passport: For emergency passport services, applicants are requested to send an email to: ‘passport.houston@mea.gov.in’ explaining the reason. Only after approval from the Consulate, the application process must be initiated by the applicant.

(iii) OCI: All OCI services will remain suspended till the new service provider takes over.

(iv) Miscellaneous Consular Services: Request for Miscellaneous Services (Attestation, Power of Attorney, Police Clearance Certificates etc.) can be sent to the Consulate through regular Post/Mail. For procedure related to these services please visit: https://cgihouston.gov.in/pages/Mjk

4. The contact details of VFS Global, service fees details, their operational hours, etc. will be published on the website of CGI, Houston in due course.

5. Helplines: In case of any further query or assistance please contact the following helplines:

Regular Helpline number: +1-713-626-2148

Emergency helpline number:+1-713-626-2149 (for emergencies only)

Email: enquiriescgi@swbell.net

Website: www.cgihouston.gov.in