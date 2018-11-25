VHP raises Ram temple pitch, Sena warns BJP not to take Hindu sentiments for granted

AYODHYA: Tensions flared high in Ayodhya as the ‘Dharma Sabha’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) commenced in the temple town on Sunday to drum up support for the construction of a Ram temple. A parallel rally was also held by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who warned that unless the temple was built, the BJP would find itself out of power.

The event, which was organised at Bade Bhakt Mal Ki Baghia, around 300 metres from the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas workshop, saw over three lakh ‘Ram Bhakts’ in attendance.

Credit: indianexpress.com