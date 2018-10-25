VIBHA BRC Garba Night 2018!



HOUSTON: Vibha is embarking on a yearly tradition of celebrating the fall festival of Navratri, where good triumphs over evil and the Goddess Durga who symbolizes power and purity is honored. On this auspicious day Vibha and their volunteers & patrons make a promise that every Durga or Lord Shiva who is born in this earth attains his or her right to education, health and opportunity. What makes Vibha’s Garba special is that the crowd is not only united in their love for dance and traditional festivities, but they also want to bring about social change while they celebrate this joyous occasion.



This year on October 13, Vibha, and BRC’s Garba saw the best of Houston come out in full fervor and support at ISKCON premises. Houstonians, dressed in traditional Indian attire, came out and danced to the spirited beats of Darshak Thacker and his team from Krishna Sounds till midnight. A special attraction of the event was a flash mob, which was organized by Khushboo and her entourage, along with a special appearance from Prerana Chitlangia, Mrs. India USA TX 2017-2018.

Vibha Houston extends its heartfelt thanks to the title sponsor of the event BRC International and their proprietors, Debashish and Sangeeta RoyChowdhury. Their support and patronage has been instrumental in organizing the event. The event was also sponsored by platinum sponsor JSW Steel. Additional sponsors include Rushmore Enterprises, New York Life (Divyendu Singh), Bihar Association of North America (BANA), Maya’s Jewelry, UniqueFlo, RJ Astro, Bisha Herbal, Ashiana and Nirvana. Vibha is thankful for the generosity and support of all of the events sponsors.



This event was also co-produced by GlobalDesis, which is a group led by Sankalp Srivastava, Texas State Icon 2018, who strives to bring about social change via music. Vibha is thankful for the generosity and support of all of the event supporters including Saranga Thakur Das of ISKCON of Houston, Darshak Thacker & Krishna Sound, Khushboo & her troupe, Prerana Chitlangia and Govinda’s restaurant. A big thanks to Michael Leal of MML photos for graciously captured the event on his lens.

Last year, Vibha around the globe had fundraised and donated $60,000 toward the Harvey recovery efforts in the local community. This year with the generous support of our communities, Vibha has raised $125,000 toward the Kerala Relief Fund. In partnership with the Helping Hands Organization, Vibha has broken ground on rebuilding, primarily in the Vandiperiyar and Cheruthony areas of the Idukki district of Kerala. Target population consisting of underserved and socio-economically backward locals, migrant workers and tribals have been identified in this area.



Vibha prides to think of itself as a social venture catalyst, which seeds, grows and scales grass-roots ideas that can solve systemic problems related to the underprivileged child. This is achieved through conceptualizing and executing sustainable solutions. This is primarily a volunteer-driven organization that brings together people who want to make a difference. Today there are 19 Action Centers in the US and 6 in India.

To learn more about being a part of this dynamic team or donating, visit www.vibha.org or email coordinator@houston.vibha.org