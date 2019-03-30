Vibha Holi 2019 Blends Culture, Color & Cause at India House Grounds

HOUSTON: Holi – the Indian Festival of colors signifies the advent of spring, the victory of good over evil, the joy of friendship, and equality for all. On Saturday, March 16th, on the grounds of India House, we saw a perfect blend of it all at Vibha Holi 2019. Despite the weather, the grounds were awash with color as an enthusiastic crowd of different ages, nationalities and ethnicities came together and celebrated Holi amid music and dancing.

Organized by Vibha, in association with Tara Energy, the event was hosted by the rocking team of DJ Dholi Deep and Malikka Ghei. The five-hour free event included live performances by the melodious group – GlobalDesis; rocking bollywood style dance performances by local Houston dance groups including flash mob dance and others by Khushboo Dance group, Katy Bollywood Dance Academy, Goan Group, Shri Natraj School of Dance, Kusum Sharma of Kalakriti Performing Arts, Noopur Group and Arya Dance Academy. Prerana Chitlangia, Mrs. India Texas rocked the show.

The delicious food booths by Mirch Masala, Godavari, Gayatri Bhavan, and Tacos n’ Frankies and lots of prizes and giveaways including Alexa by Divyendu Singh of New York Life Insurance, two Samsung Tablets by Radio Dabang, free water, T-shirts, clappers and more did not fail to keep everyone happy.

The Moonwalk and Obstacle course had the kids jumping along with the Knocker Ball that had them rolling on the ground. Murali Santhana, the official photographer for the event vividly captured the moments.

At the pinnacle of it, with the sun out and everyone beyond recognition with colors on their face, hair and clothes, the mood in the ground was so catching and celebratory that it was difficult for anyone to hold still and not be moved by the gyrating dancers and rocking music.

Vibha Holi 2019 was organized by the dedicated efforts of Vibha Houston volunteers. Vibha is a non-profit, non-religious, non-political, and a volunteer-driven organization with the mission to educate, empower and enable every individual who wishes to make a positive difference in the life of underprivileged children.

All proceeds from Vibha Holi 2019 will go directly towards funding projects supported by Vibha in India and US that align with Vibha’s vision of helping every underprivileged child attain his/her right to education, health and opportunity for a brighter future.

This well executed event was greatly supported by Rajesh Desai of Namaskaar Entertainment, GlobalDesis artists, Darshak Thacker of Krishna Sound, Kalakriti, Murali Santhana’s photography and Col. Vipin Kumar of India House; and sponsored by Tara Energy (Title sponsors), Sterling McCall Toyota (Platinum sponsor), New York Life Insurance, Radio Dabang (official media partner), Manyavar Mohey of USA and Hotstar,

For more information about Vibha and for volunteering opportunities, visit www.vibha.org or https://www.facebook.com/vibhahou/ .