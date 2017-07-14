Vibha’s Sargam: A Fun Filled Fundraiser for Underprivileged Children

HOUSTON: Vibha in association with GlobalDesis organized a fun filled musical night, Sargam 2017, on July 8 at India House to support projects that benefit underprivileged children in India and US. The event was sponsored by JSW Steel Inc, BRC International & Rushmore Enterprises. The event featured some of the best H-Town singers who mesmerized the audience with a mix of old melodies and latest hits. It was an open-mic event where about 25 singers kept the near full capacity audience for the evening quite entertained with evergreen numbers like ‘Aaj jaane ki zid na karo’, ‘Teri Deewani’, ‘Aye mere pyare watan’, ‘Kabira’, ‘chanda mereya’ and many more. Singers were accompanied by live band with Joel Adimathra on the piano, and Soumyadeep and Raj on the guitar. Event’s emcee, RJ Riva Thanki lit up the evening with her aura & humor & kept the crowd fully captivated throughout the show.



Through the event Vibha raised over $4,500, which can help support full-year education for over 250 underprivileged children. The event also helped raise awareness about Vibha’s vision and efforts to improve the lives of less-privileged children. Established in 1991, Vibha (www.vibha.org) is an US based non-profit, non-religious, non-political volunteer-driven organization that seeks to restore the promise of a future to underprivileged children by providing them access to education, healthcare, shelter and nourishment. With a vision to provide every underprivileged child an opportunity for a brighter future, Vibha volunteers raise awareness and resources to support child development initiatives in India and the US. Since its inception, Vibha has supported over 250 projects in India and US and impacting lives of over 300,000 children. Currently Vibha supports 30 projects in India and 7 in the US.

Helping Vibha in this noble cause was GlobalDesis (https://globaldesismusic.com), a Houston based group promoting Indian music in US. GlobalDesis was formed back in 2013 by Sankalp Srivastava and Neha Saini with a goal of connecting with talented artists in Houston and work with them. Today the group features singers from SaReGaMa, Close-Up Antakshari, NABC Idol and regional movies. They have multiple hit songs on Itunes and have performed at various live shows, and private events.