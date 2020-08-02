Vijay Goradia Joins Baylor College of Medicine Board of Trustees

HOUSTON: Prominent Houston businessman and philanthropist Vijay Goradia has joined the Baylor College of Medicine Board of Trustees. Goradia is the first South Asian board member in the College’s history.

“We’re thrilled to have Mr. Goradia join our Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor. “His role as an active member of the community will provide a valuable and diverse perspective for Baylor’s mission areas of healthcare, community outreach, research and education.”

Goradia is the founder and chairman of Vinmar International, a global distributor of chemicals and polymers. He also serves as founder and chairman of the Vinmar Group and Lion Copolymer. He is the founder and past chairman of Pratham USA, a grassroots organization providing preschool and remedial education to millions of children in India each year. Goradia has been a longtime advisor to the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston and is passionate about entrepreneurship and education. He also serves on the Board of Visitors at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“I’m honored and very excited to join the Board of Trustees of this legendary institution,” Goradia said. “I’m looking forward to working with fellow board members and Dr. Paul Klotman, who have set 21st century goals on how medicine is taught, researched and practiced.”