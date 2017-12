Vikas Bhalla to re-enter Colors’ Udann

A leap always makes way for some entries and exits!!!

Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann that airs on Colors, has recently take a leap of 5 years following major changes in its storyline.

While Sai Ballal had made an exit from the daily after he got killed by Chakor (Meera Deosthale) in the storyline, we hear, a popular character is set to make a re-entry in the series to wreck havoc in Chakor’s life.

Click here to read more

Credit: tellychakkar.com