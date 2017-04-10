Vinod Khanna is stable and getting better, says hospital after pic of actor goes viral

Vinod Khanna, the dashing star who gave competition to Amitabh Bachchan at one time, is reportedly suffering from cancer and his image from the hospital with his family has left the fans shocked. While the family of the actor is yet to confirm the news, the Gurdaspur MP had himself informed the people in his constituency in February that he had been absent during Punjab elections and earlier as he was undergoing treatment for cancer. He had also said that he was in recovery and doing better. The actor-MP had said he was revealing about cancer only because he is in public life.

Credit: indianexpress.com