Virat Kohli And Team’s ‘Pool Splash’ Celebration After India’s Resounding Win Over Sri Lanka

Captain Virat Kohli and his men were seen enjoying some down time after India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series with Sri Lanka. India rode on a superb bowling performance and finished the second Test with a day to spare, trouncing Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs. In a video posted by the Indian cricket team on its Facebook page, the team members were seen celebrating their victory in the pool in their team hotel.

“Pool splash: #TeamIndia cool it off by the pool… Virat Kohli & boys unwind after clinching the 2nd Test at Colombo,” the video caption read.

Credit: ndtv.com