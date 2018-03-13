SBI Home Page
Virat Kohli recognises the need to manage his workload

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2018.
Saved under Sports
MUMBAI: India skipper Virat Kohli, one of the fittest cricketers in the world, acknowledged that the time has come that he listens to his body and manage workload, going forward in his career.

Kohli has been rested for the ongoing tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka.

“Physically I had a few niggles, I am just getting over those. The workload has started to disagree (taking a toll) with me a little bit. I have to be very careful about how I go forward with my body, my mind, my cricket,” Kohli said on the sidelines of a promotional event for noted watch brand Tissot.

