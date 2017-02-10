HCC- Home Page
Virat Kohli’s 204, Wriddhiman Saha’s ton puts India in command vs Bangladesh

Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha on the second day of India vs Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad on Friday.(AFP)

India skipper Virat Kohli created a record on Friday by becoming the first batsman to notch up four double centuries in four successive series. His 204-run effort helped him surpass the record of Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid who made three doubles in three series. It also powered India to 687/6 on the second day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The hosts, with their massive total, became the first team to make an innings score of 600 in three consecutive Test matches. The 687/6 they posted, following 631 and 759 against England in Mumbai and Chennai respectively, pushed Bangladesh on the backfoot.

