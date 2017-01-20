Virat Kohli’s Faith Kept Me From Retiring, Says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh revealed post his match-winning knock on Thursday that he could have retired from the game had skipper Virat Kohli not shown faith in him. The southpaw smashed a career-best 150 to power India to a formidable score of 381/6 after the team was reeling at 25/3. A 256-run partnership with veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni revived the team’s hopes and helped the hosts win the match by 15 runs, also clinching the three-match series 2-0.

The 35-year-old said he did contemplate retirement at one stage after his fight against cancer but it was Kohli’s trust in him that made him think about repaying the faith.

Credit: ndtv.com