Visa refused, NRI longs to see ailing father

CHANDIGARH: In times when a majority of people are looking to settle abroad for greener pastures, a British citizenwith roots in Nayagaon is trying to come back to India, but in vain. Such has been the plight of Birmingham resident Harry Dass that he was not able to see his father when he had suffered a heart attack.

It was 9 years ago that Dass last visited home. Though he has applied for visa to India many times, it has been blocked by authorities. While TOI could not contact the ministry of external affairs to know the reason behind its refusal to grant a visa, Dass said the UK consulate general of India did not specify why he was not allowed to travel to India.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com