Vishwaroopam 2 movie review: The Kamal Haasan and Andrea Jeremiah film is an incoherent mess

Added by Indo American News on August 12, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News
Vishwaroopam 2 movie review: The plot is choppy, carelessly hopping continents (India, US, Afghanistan) and time zones.

 By Shubhra Gupta 

Movie cast: Kamal Haasan, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Anant Mahadevan, Waheeda Rehman, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Kamal Haasan

Movie rating: One and a half stars

The derring-do doings of RAW agent Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri aka Vis were mostly entertaining in a comic-book way in Vishwaroopam part one.

Part 2, sadly, is an incoherent mess.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

