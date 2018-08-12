Vishwaroopam 2 movie review: The Kamal Haasan and Andrea Jeremiah film is an incoherent mess
Added by Indo American News on August 12, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: Andrea Jeremiah, Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Kamal Haasan, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA, Vishwaroopam 2, Washington
Vishwaroopam 2 movie review: The plot is choppy, carelessly hopping continents (India, US, Afghanistan) and time zones.
By Shubhra Gupta
Movie cast: Kamal Haasan, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Anant Mahadevan, Waheeda Rehman, Jaideep Ahlawat
Director: Kamal Haasan
Movie rating: One and a half stars
The derring-do doings of RAW agent Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri aka Vis were mostly entertaining in a comic-book way in Vishwaroopam part one.
Part 2, sadly, is an incoherent mess.
Click here to read more…
Credit: indianexpress.com