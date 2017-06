Vivek Oberoi would like to steal Salman Khan’s spontaneity

Vivek Oberoi will be seen in his next Bank Chor opposite Riteish Deshmukh, where he will be playing the role of a tough cop who busts a bank robbery.

In a recent interview by a leading daily, he was asked what he would like to steal from certain celebrities. When asked what he would like to steal from actor Salman Khan, he replied, “His spontaneity. I love it.”

