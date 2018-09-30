Vivekananda’s Landmark Address In Chicago
By Arijit Ray
When Swami Vivekananda began his speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893, Chicago, addressing his audience as “Sisters and brothers of America,” he got a thunderous standing ovation that lasted more than two minutes. The spontaneous response from the audience was symbolic of the imprint his message would create in the hearts and minds of people across the world. His message of harmony, tolerance, and universal acceptance stirred the depths of the human soul and re-established the relevance of practical spirituality in the lives of people, in a world torn by jealousy, greed, hatred and bloodshed.
