Vivekananda’s Landmark Address In Chicago

By Arijit Ray When Swami Vivekananda began his speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893, Chicago, addressing his audience as “Sisters and brothers of America,” he got a thunderous standing ovation that lasted more than two minutes. The spontaneous response from the audience was symbolic of the imprint his message would create in the hearts and minds of people across the world. His message of harmony, tolerance, and universal acceptance stirred the depths of the human soul and re-established the relevance of practical spirituality in the lives of people, in a world torn by jealousy, greed, hatred and bloodshed.

Showcasing India

He introduced the western audience to Hindu faith and spoke about India as a nation that has sheltered the persecuted and refugees of all religions from across the world. He set the context of a philosophy and outlook that is universal in spirit. A framework that was much needed for the world at large, at that point in time. This doctrine has become even more relevant today.