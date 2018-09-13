Voice of Sanatan Hinduism, 25 Years of Broadcast



HOUSTON: Voice of Sanatan Hinduism is on its 25th year of broadcast, the first of its kind radio program in Houston and the USA. Padmakant Khambhati started the radio program to showcase the doctrines of Hinduism by sharing Vedic knowledge and broadcast it on public media. The radio program emphasizes many aspects of Sanatan Dharma and its core principles. It highlights human values that are embedded in our scriptures notably the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

On Sunday September 15, at Anjali center of Performing Arts from 5-00pm to 7-30pm. Sanatan Hindu Center will bring the 3 aspects of Yoga with Music, Dance and talk by Shri. Shuddhananda Brahmachari of Baba Lokenath Divine Life Mission, Kolkata, India. This Event is free for all and invite all our listeners and well wishers of the radio program to join us.

Sponsors, donors and the lovers of Vedic Philosophy and Sanatan Dharma support our radio show. Individual donations are welcome and Tax deductible. Payment can be made online on website www.sanatanhinducenter.org.

Please contact via email: mailto:hinduismradio@gmail.com



Donations can also be sent to Sanatan Hindu Center, 603 Doscher Lane, Sugarland, Texas 77479.

Tune in every Sunday from 12 noon to 2PM on Houston Radio dial 1110 AM or 96.1 FM station.

You can listen live online www.sanatanhinducenter.org. Our podcasts of our previous recordings can also be found on our website.