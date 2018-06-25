Voices from the Valley: 60 Kashmiri artists from world over come together for an exhibition

A young graduate from MS University in Baroda back then, artist Veer Munshi recalls how in the 1980s he would often sit with his easel in his Anantnag home to paint in the tranquil surroundings. He would have never have imagined being forced to flee from home, as he had to in 1990. Three years later, the home was burned down but its memories have influenced Munshi’s work since.

Over the last few months discussions regarding home have become even more frequent for him as Munshi has been interacting with Kashmiri artists based across the world to put together their work in the exhibition “Concurse”. Being held at the historic Silk Factory in Srinagar the showcase, curated by Munshi, brings together 60 Kashmiri artists from the valley and the diaspora. If artist Syed Mujtaba Rizvi paints the words “Memory”,

Credit: indianexpress.com