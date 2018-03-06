Was Atlantis a place in India?

Could the famed Atlantis civilization, which is said to have disappeared mysteriously, have been in India?

Or was Atlantis known to ancient Indians? After all, Atlantis has the reputation of possessing extreme advanced knowledge in mathematics, astronomy, science and architecture.

The same holds true for India as well…there are numerous instances of ancient Indians making superb advancements in every field….one of which was of Duryodhana being conceived in a pot – a test-tube baby, in effect!

Credit: timesofindia.com