Watch out! Funny road signs ahead.

Road or sidewalk signs serve the purpose of notifying drivers of any danger ahead and take necessary precautions for public convenience. But often, road signs can turn out to be a hilarious disaster because as they say, ‘creativity’ knows no bounds and might just tipple over. Here, we’ve rounded up our most bizarre signboards and similar notifications from around the world—because as they say, laughter is the best medicine. Well, isn’t it so?

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com