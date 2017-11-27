Houston Community College-Home Page
Water missing in transit, heat rises between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Added by Indo American News on November 27, 2017.
Telangana officials accuse Andhra of inflating figures of water released to Nagarjuna Sagar while actually diverting it to its Pothyreddypadu project, which supplies irrigation water to the parched Rayalaseema region.

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Telangana government have ordered separate inquiries to probe the curious case of vanished Krishna river water, that Andhra Pradesh claims to have released from its Srisailam dam for Telangana’s Nagarjuna Sagar dam. The Telangana Irrigation Department reported a shortfall of approximately 44 TMC water of the 195 TMC that Andhra says it released, from September 10 to October 30.

“Only approximately 151 TMC water reached the Nagarjuna Sagar dam. Even with 10 per cent loss due to evaporation and other reasons, about 40 TMC water is not accounted for. This huge loss cannot be attributed to anything but mischief,” Nagarjuna Sagar Chief Engineer S Suneel said.

