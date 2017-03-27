‘We are here to stay’, say Indian-Americans amid growing hate crime incidents in the US

WASHINGTON: “We are here to stay”, Indian-Americans have vowed while holding a series of meetings to express their concern over growing hate crime incidents against ethnic and religious minorities in the US.

“No matter what gunmen or the President (Donald Trump) say, this is our country, we are here to stay, and we will keep demanding our rightful and equal place in this quintessential nation of immigrants,” said Suman Raghunathan from the South Asian Americans leading Together (SAALT) at a town hall discussion here on Friday.

