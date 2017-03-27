IAN- Home Page
‘We are here to stay’, say Indian-Americans amid growing hate crime incidents in the US

Diaspora
Indian American lawmakers with Joe Crowley attend a vigil at the US Capitol to honor victims of hate crime. (PTI photo)

WASHINGTON: “We are here to stay”, Indian-Americans have vowed while holding a series of meetings to express their concern over growing hate crime incidents against ethnic and religious minorities in the US.

“No matter what gunmen or the President (Donald Trump) say, this is our country, we are here to stay, and we will keep demanding our rightful and equal place in this quintessential nation of immigrants,” said Suman Raghunathan from the South Asian Americans leading Together (SAALT) at a town hall discussion here on Friday.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

