‘We must protect our religion, only then will world walk with us’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi addressed the concluding session of the 6th International Centre for Cultural Studies’ International Conference and Gathering of the Elders in Uttan on Sunday. Delivering his keynote address, he stressed on the importance of preservation of the culture of Hinduism. “If religion is eradicated from India, there will be no religion in the society at all. Thus, India is important. We must work towards eliminating the obstacles. We must be aware of our roots and principles. We must protect our religion only then will the world want to walk with us,” Joshi said. He stressed how there’s no concept of conversion in Hinduism. “Once I met a sant-mahatma (saint). There was a discussion on people trying to convert others to make them Muslims and Christians. Why don’t Hindus do it? He gave a good answer… that by birth we are Hindu, we later become Christians,” Joshi said.

Credits: indianexpress.com