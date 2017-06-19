Eye Level- Home Page
Weeks after hinting political foray, Rajinikanth pledges Rs 1 crore for linking of rivers

Added by Indo American News on June 19, 2017.
US South Asian
CHENNAI: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday met a delegation of 16 farmers led by P Ayyakannu and assured them his support for their plea to interlink rivers.

Weeks after asking his fans to “prepare for war,” hinting that he might consider joining politics+ , the Kabali star today told the visiting farmers that their plea to link up rivers will be represented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged Rs 1 crore in this regard.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

