Well-kept secret to get revealed in Taarak Mehta…

The famous Tapu Sena of SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) is gone on a spy mode.

Tapu, Sonu, Gogi, and Goli all have a set of parents in Gokuldham Society however parents of their friend Pinku have never been shown in the show.

As per the plot, Tapu Sena will get inquisitive about Pinku’s parents. Especially after he vanishes from college and nobody knows about his whereabouts. It all happens one day when all the friends start discussing the love and pampering they receive from their parents. They talk about their best memory with their parent and even place bets about whose parents love their children the most.

Credit: tellychakkar.com