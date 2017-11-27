West Bengal Tourism registers steady growth in public funding

The latest numbers revealed by the tourism sector of West Bengal clearly indicate that it’s not just the popular North Bengal tourism sector which is making waves among travellers, it is also the other parts of the state that are doing their bit in raking up the strength of the state’s travel industry.

According to the latest reports, the public funding in West Bengal’s tourism sector has gone up from INR 35 crore to a whopping INR 400 crore in the past six years. The numbers were revealed by Manish Jain, secretary, tourism Department and Planning, Statistics and Programme Implementation Department, West Bengal, at the Conference on Transformational Leadership in Tourism Development.

Credit: happytrips.com