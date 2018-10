What oil at $100 a barrel would mean for the global economy

Rising oil prices are prompting forecasts of a return to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, creating both winners and losers in the world economy.

Exporters of the fuel would enjoy bumper returns, giving a fillip to companies and government coffers. By contrast, consuming nations would bear the cost at the pump, potentially fanning inflation and hurting demand.

Click here to read moreā€¦

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com