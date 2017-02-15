What Shahid Kapoor’s Father Said After Watching Him In Rangoon

Actor Shahid Kapoor, star of upcoming film Rangoon, says his most prized compliments are those he gets from his father, actor Pankaj Kapur. “He (Pankaj Kapur) doesn’t say things till he actually means it. So I wait for his compliments. I have to do better as an actor, that’s the attempt I make. So when my father says something it makes me very happy,” Shahid said on Tuesday night in Mumbai, reports news agency PTI. Mr Kapur recently attended a private viewing of Rangoon, courtesy director Vishal Bhardwaj whose 2003 film Maqbool he starred in. “Vishal sir has a long standing relationship with my father. So before showing it (film) to the cast, he shared it with people whose opinion he wanted. So he had called my dad,” Shahid said, reports PTI.

Credit: ndtv.com