While world was looking at Delhi, Kolkata became the most polluted city in India

NEW DELHI: The level of pollutants in Kolkata has surpassed the level of particulate matter in New Delhi, which is globally infamous for its air pollution. In the past 72 hours, the air quality index (AQI) in the City of Joy has dipped to “very poor” category, crossing levels registered in the national capital, making it the most polluted city.

The National Air Quality Index website showed that the overall PM 2.5 count at Rabindra Bharti University (RBU), one of the two stations in the city, stood at 381 (very poor) on Thursday when compared to Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, considered to be the national capital’s most polluted zones, where the AQI was recorded at 292.25. The average AQI at Victoria Memorial was noted at 310.75.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com