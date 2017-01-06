Who Said Seniors Don’t Have New Year’s Fun?

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: Whoever said that seniors – and that too Indian seniors – don’t like to have fun on New Year’s Eve certainly didn’t tell this bunch who crammed into the party hall of Haveli Kebab and Grill on Hillcroft. So what if it was just two days before the actual day: it was the most convenient time for them and sure beat all the traffic and drunks weaving around on the roads on the 31st.

To be sure, that was probably the thought that went through the minds of the organizing committee of the Club 65 organization, a branch of the Indian Muslim Association of Greater Houston. And they have been doing a yeoman’s job in producing programs all year long for the seniors to participate in. “During 2016, we have held 10 monthly meetings, four picnics, a Valentine’s Day party, a cruise for some 16 people and now this,” said a pleased Paru McGuire, the President of C65 a few days into the new year. McGuire has been the president for the past two years and will relinquish her post in 3 months to her as yet unnamed successor.

The energetic and effervescent McGuire was effusive in thanking her Board – Chair Fateh Ali Chatur, Vice President Rahat Kalle, Joint VP Hatim Kanorwala – and core team of volunteers – Farida Jinnah, Rosina Jaferali, Parvin Sayed, Saeed and Dilkish Pathan – for their help in pulling off all the programs throughout the year.

The New Year’s party was also an occasion for McGuire to highlight the achievements of the group, especially the get-out-and-make-new-members effort that has brought in more people. The IMAGH former President Latafath Hussain and the newly inducted President Munir Ibrahim were in attendance and said a few words. And, unknown to McGuire, there was a surprise birthday cake for her and everyone joined in to sing the birthday song to her. Dinner was served from the buffet line at the restaurant.

The program held a few more surprises, with raffle tickets and prizes for six lucky winners, New Year’s party hats, streamers and party horns for all. And the King and Queen for 2017 were revealed – Khalid Rizvi and Tasneem Khan – as they took a bow. DJ Riaz Jivaji not only blasted away with the right music but even sang a few songs to liven the evening.

But 89 year-old Tayeb Shipchandler, affectionately known as “kaka”, brightened many eyes with four songs in English with a strong, unwavering voice. And the rest of the group danced away to the music till near midnight.

For more info on Club 65, contact Paru McGuire at 440-390-1763 or at parumcguire@yahoo.com