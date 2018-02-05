Why a visit to the world’s largest river island in Assam is a must

Kamalabari (majuli):

Assam’s Majuli faces flood fury – and the threat of erosion – whenever the mighty Brahmaputra river swells. So take a break from your high-tech lifestyle and hop on that double decker boat to live the simple life in the world’s largest river island before it loses the title.

Cruises on luxury vessels can take you to your destination, but to understand the locals’ lives, it is best to travel like them on a rickety motor boat, which can also carry cars, bikes and anything that can’t swim, from Neemati ghat to Kamalabari ghat. First-timers might fear for their lives but for the frequent travellers, it’s like any other public transport. Some are so carefree that they even play cards.

Credits: indianexpress.com