Why do we light a lamp during puja?

By Saumyaa Vardhan

Worshipping the supreme lord is one of the ways of expressing our gratitude towards him. It is believed that He has been maintaining the entire creation from time immemorial and has been supplying the living entities with all sorts of items desired by them in the longer run. And for his selfless service and loving affection towards us, we must reciprocate the same in the form of rendering devotional service unto him.

One of the items of devotional service is offering worship to the lord. There are two methods of offering worship to him:

The Vaidik vidhi: Mentioned in the Vedas in the form of performing huge fire sacrifices or Yagya.

The Panchratriki vidhi: Mentioned in the pancharatras which are meant for the people of Kaliyuga.

Credit: indianexpress.com