Why exit polls got UP election results wrong

The Uttar Pradesh election results, where the BJP and its allies won 325 out of 403 seats, shows that there has indeed been a ‘regime change’ in the politics of the state. Photo: AFP

One possible reason opinion and exit polls failed to anticipate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s spectacular performance in the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh was that they couldn’t quite figure out how to treat the 2014 general election. Those election results showed the BJP secured over 40% of the popular vote in Uttar Pradesh on the way to winning 90% of the Lok Sabha seats from the state.

This was a massive improvement over the party’s performance in the 2012 assembly election, where it got a paltry 15% of votes, with less than 50 seats in the 403-member house.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

