Why is Parvati called Adi Shakti?

Goddess Parvati

Goddess Parvati is one of the primary deities worshipped in Indian mythology. She is considered the daughter of Himalaya, the king of the mountains…

Various forms

Though the Goddess has assumed many forms and there are many legends associated with each form, but the form of Parvati is very important because in this form, she marries Lord Shiva.

Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in