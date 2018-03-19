MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

Why the Indian stock market is on an all-time high

Added by Indo American News on March 19, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BSE

Indian stocks are on a trip of their own, out of sync with the real economy with every passing day. A five-week rally has extended at a time when GDP growth is slowing down and an earnings revival remains uncertain.

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex scaled yet another peak on Jan. 08, borrowing optimism from the rest of Asia that was high on cues from Wall Street. Sensex hit a record 34,382 points and the Indian rupee hit a 32-month high against the American dollar.

Click here to read more…

Credit: qz.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *