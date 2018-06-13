MFAH- Home Page
Why UK is the preferred refuge of Indian scamsters

Added by Indo American News on June 13, 2018.
Business
Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi (R)

NEW DELHI: It’s not just the Modis — Nirav and Lalit — and the Mallyas of India who have sought refuge in the Queen’s land, aka the United Kingdom. Over 5,500 people from India have sought political asylum in Britain since 2013, not all of them criminals though.

So why do Indians make a beeline for London?

A matter of rights: UK is a signatory to European Convention on Human Rights—if UK courts deem that a person to be extradited is likely to face torture or death penalty, or the extradition is due to political reasons, they may deny the extradition request.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

