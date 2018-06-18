MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Why Waste Precious Opportunity To Moksha?

Added by Indo American News on June 18, 2018.
Saved under Religion
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

4d30576f92005d0c7e7c1a97a5fb2bd0_1529045824

By B Shankar

Humans are ever engaged in action as it is almost impossible to live without action. In life, we play many different roles like being a student, employee, son, daughter, spouse, parent, citizen and so on. We are generally guided by our family value system in our actions.

Karma means prescribed duties. But today, an average human being goes about his life for the sole purpose of meeting material ends, be it towards material wellbeing, prosperity or professional excellence and the list can be endless. Karma includes all desire-based actions.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *