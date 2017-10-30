Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Will grant regional autonomy to various regions of Jammu and Kashmir if elected: Farooq Abdullah

Added by Indo American News on October 30, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Farooq Abdullah said granting “regional autonomy” to various regions of the state would restore the rights of the people and it was something which the state government did not have to seek from the Centre. (PTI/File)

Farooq Abdullah said granting “regional autonomy” to various regions of the state would restore the rights of the people and it was something which the state government did not have to seek from the Centre. (PTI/File)

Opposition National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the party would grant “regional autonomy” to various regions of the state if it comes to power in the next Assembly elections. “We have to focus towards this also that we have so many regions in the state which have their own aspirations. We have to look towards them also. We had formed a committee on regional autonomy. (NC leader Mohammad) Shafi (Uri) submitted a report also on that in which eight regions of the state have been discussed,” Abdullah said here.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *