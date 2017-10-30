Will grant regional autonomy to various regions of Jammu and Kashmir if elected: Farooq Abdullah

Opposition National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the party would grant “regional autonomy” to various regions of the state if it comes to power in the next Assembly elections. “We have to focus towards this also that we have so many regions in the state which have their own aspirations. We have to look towards them also. We had formed a committee on regional autonomy. (NC leader Mohammad) Shafi (Uri) submitted a report also on that in which eight regions of the state have been discussed,” Abdullah said here.

Credit: indianexpress.com