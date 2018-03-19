MFAH- Home Page
With 16 million, India tops world in number of migrants abroad

The numbers are not a count of people by national origin or ethnicity and, therefore, do not include children of migrants born in the countries their parents went to.

UNITED NATIONS: Indian tops the world in the number of migrants sent abroad and more than half of the 16.59 million live in the Gulf region, according to a UN report.

The 2017 International Migration Report released here on Monday showed that during this century’s period of rapid globalisation, the number of Indian migrants doubled from 7.98 million in 2000.

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com
