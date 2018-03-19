With 16 million, India tops world in number of migrants abroad
Added by Indo American News on March 19, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: 2017 International Migration Report, Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, globalisation, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, International Migration Report, Katy, NRI, number of migrants, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
The numbers are not a count of people by national origin or ethnicity and, therefore, do not include children of migrants born in the countries their parents went to.
UNITED NATIONS:
Indian tops the world in the number of migrants sent abroad and more than half of the 16.59 million live in the Gulf region, according to a UN report.
The 2017 International Migration Report released here on Monday showed that during this century’s period of rapid globalisation, the number of Indian migrants doubled from 7.98 million in 2000.
Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com