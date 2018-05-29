World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2018: Two men’s efforts to spread awareness about women’s personal hygiene

NEW DELHI: “Don’t enter the temple if you are on your periods.” “Don’t touch the pickle if you are menstruating.” “Your mother can’t enter the kitchen, she is ‘dirty’ right now,” these are some of the common things most girls and women across India have heard growing up. While menstruation is a natural body process that women undergo, it is a topic discussed in hushed tones even today, thus contributing to the taboo attached to it. From wrapping sanitary pads in newspapers and brown-paper bags to hiding them in black polythene bags, everything related to menstruation is deemed as the elephant in the room – something that has been turned a blind eye to, for a bit too long. While Arunachalam Muruganantham, on whom the movie PadMan was based, did his bit to change the narrative, Anurag Chauhan and Amol Prakash Mane are two other men whose contributions towards spreading awareness about menstruation, is no less significant.

Credit: indianexpress.com