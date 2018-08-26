IAN- Home Page
TravelGuzs- Home Page

World Sanskrit Day: 9 lesser known facts about Sanskrit

Added by Indo American News on August 26, 2018.
Saved under Arts & Culture
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Sudharma is the only Sanskrit newspaper in the world. (Source: File Photo)

Sudharma is the only Sanskrit newspaper in the world. (Source: File Photo)

Sanskrit, an old Indo-Aryan language, with a documented history of nearly 3,500 years, is said to be the primary liturgical language of the Hindu culture. Declared as a classical language now, it is known to be highly scientific in its structure and is a language that is in high demand all over the world.

Sadly, in India, less than a percentage of its population speak Sanskrit. Today alive among the masses through songs and a few common phrases, on World Sanskrit Day, we hope this forgotten language gets the respect it deserves and is preserved before it is too late. Here are some facts related to Sanskrit.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *