World Showcase

While Ambiente 2019, world’s definitive trade fair for dining, gifting and living to be held in Frankfurt, will have India as Partner Country for the first time in its 70-year history, designers Ayush Kasliwal and Sandeep Sangaru are revving up their creative motors to plan the designer arena and cafe, respectively. Last week, India’s Ministry of Textile announced the theme of the India Pavilion, ‘Future is Handmade’, which salutes the craft heritage of the country. So besides the 450 Indian exhibitors at the world’s largest show for consumer goods, Jaipur-based Kasliwal and Bengaluru-based Sangaru will present the joy of handmade. Sunil Sethi, President, Fashion Design Council of India, is the curator of the design. With nearly 4,376 exhibitors from 88 countries, Ambiente provides the competitive edge Indian exporters need to showcase their wares.

Credit: indianexpress.com