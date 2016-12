xXx: Return of Xander Cage to release in India first: Deepika Padukone

The action-packed film “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, which will mark actress Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood foray, will release in India “before anywhere else” in the world on January 14, 2017.

“Thrilled to announce that ‘XxX: Return of Xander Cage’ will release in India first! Before anywhere else in the world! January 14,” Deepika tweeted on Wednesday.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com