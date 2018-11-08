Yaadon Ki Baraat – Down Memory lane Experience the Magic of Naach Houston



HOUSTON: Moksh Community Arts presents its 5th production, this fall on Nov 17th 2018, at the Berry Center, Barker Cypress at 8pm sharp. Dil Se Naach 2018, Yaadon Ki Baraat, is Directed by Mahesh Mahbubani. Moksh Community Arts was formed in 2016 to present performance platforms nurturing local talent in the field of Dance and Theatre.

Yaadon Ki Baraat takes you on a Magical journey down memory lane, celebrating yesterday, today and creating a magnificent tomorrow. Another brand new and spectacular production from Naach Houston, showcasing over 100 performers of all age groups ranging from 6 years to 77 years, under the Artistic Direction of Mahesh Mahbubani.



Our diverse range of Naach Choreographers Anita Vyas, Brinda Patel, Karishma Mehta, Simran Kotak, Twinkle Khanna, Aishwarya Ravat & Mahesh Mahbubani have created a vibrant canvas of mind blowing choreography, with a colorful and exotic collection of exuberant Costumes.

The Production is lit by Ace Lighting Director Arif Memon with breathtaking Visuals created by Mahesh Mahbubani. The production includes 4 mesmerizing acts performed by the Professional Dance Teams interspersed with our Student teams from Naach Houston, including our super young Senior Dance Team.



Act One – NAACH DUNIYA (Naach Universe)

The opening Act is a window into the magical world of Naach, where multiple cultures with diverse dance styles and sounds blend, creating a magnificent dance universe.

Act Two: NAYA DAUR – The New Generation

Act Three – LAMHE (Moments)

An Emotional Dancescape, through moments of Love, celebrating Romance in Indian contemporary dance style.

Act Four – YAADON KI BARAAT

The Finale Act – Taking you down Memory Lane with foot tapping, melodies from yesteryear and current Bollywood Hits.

We are very Grateful to our sponsors, The Rungta Foundation, Indo-American News, Shelina and Alnoor Malick , DMMS events and The Bombay Pizza Express. Buy your tickets Online to witness the Magic of our Community in Action

