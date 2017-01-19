Yoga for Health, Health for Humanity Yogathon

SUGAR LAND: The tenth annual “Yoga for Health, Health for Humanity Yogathon” will be held at Sugar Land Town Square (2711, Town Center Blvd, Sugarland, TX 77479) on Sunday, January 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. This is a free event.

Sugar Land Mayior ProTem Himesh gandhi will be the chief guest at the event. The 16-day event, also known as “Surya Namaskar Yajna” or Salutation to Sun, involving a series of 12 yogic postures, aims to create awareness about Yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, mind and spirit.

Surya Namaskar integrates simple Yoga postures in 10-steps that, along with easy breathing technique, can provide immense health benefits to both the body and the mind.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) initiated this health awareness project in 2006. Since its inception, participants from 40 states actively took part via various Yoga Centers. Community organizations, schools and colleges regardless of individual faiths and beliefs, have participated and collectively performed over 4 million Surya Namaskars.

Community leaders and many elected officials across the nation have appreciated this initiative and encouraged their residents to participate and gain the benefits of an overall healthy life style.

This year also, HSS Houston invites community groups, Yoga centers, students, and individuals to learn and participate in Health for Humanity Yogathon.

Free parking is available at SLTS and everyone is requested to bring their own yoga mat.

The Health for Humanity Yogathon aims to bring a sense of self-discipline in all of our lives. By enabling one to connect with and internalize that habit of self-discipline. This initiates the process of living a healthy life style.

This program is open to people of all ages, gender, and races and does not involve the worship of any deity.

Registration for the event can be done at https://goo.gl/forms/HIoy4aAZSf0oZFid2 . Anant Samdhani is coordinator for January 29th event.

For more information, visit http://www.hssus.org/sny or email to anantsamdani@yahoo.com or call 424-335-9661