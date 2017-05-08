Zeenat Aman nominates Priyanka Chopra for her biopic

Priyanka Chopra reprised Zeenat Aman’s role in the Don remake and looks like Zeenat agreed with director Farhan Akhtar’s choice. Asked by the press at the premiere of her debut web series Love Life and Screw Ups about which actresses she would want to play her, Zeenat named Priyanka Chopra as being ideal for the role. “I want Priyanka Chopra to do my biopic. I think she is very good and lovely. Priyanka would be the ideal actress to play my part.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: filmfare.com