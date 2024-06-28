10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) Celebrations in Houston

By Thara Narasimhan

HOUSTON: One of the most significant events blending with summer solstice, the longest day of the year is the International Day of Yoga. (IDY) Yoga invites people from around the world to come together in their communities for yoga sessions.. IDY aims to raise awareness leading to a stress-free life, tranquility of a calm mind and the vitality of a strong body. This year marks the 10th year of the IDY event collectively connecting many of our Yoga enthusiasts, Temples and Organizations.

Hindus of Greater Houston aim is to endorse and promote this healthy initiative, as the Hon’ble PM of India, Shri Narendra Modi’s relentless efforts, June 21 was declared as the International Yoga Day since 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly. The event always has always been a partnership with the Consulate General of India, Houston. HGH has been promoting IDY from the day of its inception.

Yajat Bhargav, youth intern HGH, goes back to trace history to 2015 our first grand event, “We had one big event at George Brown convention center 3500 people attended this event.” The Yoga Day became very popular in Houston, that it attracts many ethnically diverse participants all through the years.

In 2024 over 30 events have been organized.. This also includes 7 outdoor events. For first time City of Fulshear has organized successful event on June 21st.

There are over 2500 yoga teachers in the greater Houston area. This year Svyasa and HGH will honor and recognize a large group of Yoga teachers for first time. HGH will recognize and give awards to 12 yoga teachers who have done outstanding work. The last time we gave such awards at the IDY 2015.

Hindus of Greater Houston jointly with SVYSA will hold an event on June 30th at VPSS Haveli

Three practicing Yogi’s will share their experience of how Yoga has helped in their life. As a group all attendees can join in a brief Meditation session by Mark Ram . Light Vegetarian snacks will be served. Robert Boustony has been teaching yoga for over 50 years. He will give brief History of Yoga in Houston. Hindu Swayam Sevak Sangh youth will demonstrate Yoga Postures.

We will have Yoga Asana demonstrations by 24 participants with age ranging from 6 to 82 years. One of the goals to have listing of all the Yoga teachers and studios in Houston for future reference. SVYASA Houston has played a crucial role in training and mentoring hundreds of yoga teachers with commitment and under the leadership of Vishwarup Nanjundappa and his team of dedicated faculty members.

Partnering organizations are Syasa, Hindus of Greater Houston, Union is Creation, VPSS, India House, IMAGH, ICC , AOL, Isha foundation . More information visit hindusofhouston.org